Northern Kentuckians invited to discuss foster care system during virtual town hall September 24















Northern Kentucky residents are invited to a virtual town hall meeting on September 24 to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system. Anyone with an interest in making the foster care system better is encouraged to attend one of the meeting, one of four scheduled around the state throughout the month of September. Registration for the event is required.

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide are hosting the events. The meetings are among the reforms called for in House Bill 1, which was passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption processes. The legislation requires CFCRBs to offer regional meeting at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system.

At the September meetings, CFCRBs will lead discussions on identifying barriers to getting children in foster care into safe, permanent homes. Due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed.

Findings from the meetings will be reported to the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board and included in the CFCRB’s annual recommendations to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, governor and legislature.

For more information, contact the Kentucky CFCRB at cfcrb@kycourts.net.

Northern Kentucky Town Hall

Sept. 24, 2021

noon-1 p.m. ET

Registration required. Visit www.eventbrite.com to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting link.

citizens residing in these counties: Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Boyle, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Clark, Estill, Fleming, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Jessamine, Kenton, Lee, Lincoln, Madison, Mason, Mercer, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Robertson, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble and Woodford

Administrative Office of the Courts