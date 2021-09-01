NKY’s Dr. Neal Moser, a Taylor Mill pulmonologist, becomes president of Kentucky Medical Association















Taylor Mill pulmonologist Dr. Neal Moser was installed as the 171st president of the Kentucky Medical Association (KMA) over the weekend during the organization’s annual meeting, held virtually throughout the month of August.

KMA members also elected three other officers during the 2021 meeting. Dr. Monalisa Tailor, of Louisville, was elected President-Elect, and Dr. Michael Kuduk, of Winchester, was elected Vice President. Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, of Louisville, was elected Vice Speaker of the KMA House of Delegates.

A native of Kenton County, Moser is board certified in internal, pulmonary, and critical care medicine, as well as in sleep disorders. He is employed by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. He previously served as Vice-Chair of the KMA Board of Trustees, served as an Alternate Trustee from 2007-2014 and as Trustee from 2014-2020. Moser was President of the Northern Kentucky Medical Society from 2002-2003. He is also Past President of the Kentucky Lung Association. Moser has practiced medicine for more than 30 years.

In his virtual inaugural address, available on the official Kentucky Medical Association YouTube Channel, Dr. Moser discussed his goals for the year, including the promotion of the KMA and KFMC’s upcoming “Breathe Better Kentucky” campaign, a partnership with the Anthem Foundation. The campaign will launch in October during national Lung Health Awareness Month and will encourage all Kentuckians to make improving their lung health a priority, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This effort has never been more important as we continue to battle with the respiratory effects of COVID-19,” said Moser. “We will also work on tobacco cessation and lung cancer screening, allergies, and chronic conditions like COPD and asthma. All of these issues will be examined through the lens of healthcare disparities throughout the state.”

In addition to the installation of new officers, the virtual Annual Meeting held a series of live education sessions throughout the month, focused on topics such as physician well-being, human resources considerations, nutrition and culinary medicine, telehealth, as well as the status of COVID-19 in Kentucky. The events were well-attended, with more than 250 physicians from across the state participating in at least one session throughout the meeting.

“While we are hopeful to be able to return to an in-person meeting format in 2022, KMA is proud to have been able to provide a way for physicians from across the state to still connect with one another and learn,” Moser said. “The KMA Virtual Annual Meeting allowed them to remain in their communities for their health and safety and to ensure they can continue serving patients during this critical time.”

