NKY Young Professionals kicks off year with networking event Sept. 21, come see opportunities















On Tuesday, Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) will host its NKYP 101 Kick Off Event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Bridgeview Box Park at Newport on the Levee.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other young professionals, learn about NKYP and opportunities to get involved, meet incoming steering committee members and hear about what’s on tap for NKYP in the upcoming year.

NKYP, is a program of the NKY Chamber that strives to create opportunities for young professionals in the region to connect with peers, enhance their professional development and impact the community through diversity and inclusion. NKYP is a key component of the NKY Chamber’s focus on talent attraction and retention, and strategy to ensure the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati metro region has the young professional workforce talent needed to grow and compete at a national level.

“I would strongly encourage young professionals who are looking for different ways to get involved in the community to attend this kick-off event,” said John Enzweiler, 2021-22 NKYP Chair and CFP®, Wealth Advisor, with First Financial Bank.

“NKYP is a valuable program of the NKY Chamber that is focused solely on our future leaders. This group will help you expand your professional and social networks, lead you to quality programing and events, support your personal growth and professional development, and connect you with other community leaders so you can make a difference at your companies and within our region.”

NKYP is committed to bringing quality programming and networking opportunities to young professionals in the region. While the event is free to attend, registration is required and available online at NKYChamber.com/Kickoff.