NKY Education Council looking for One to One coaches for 1st-3rd graders; final training next week















The Northern Kentucky Education Council is in search of parent, grandparent, business leaders, and community volunteers to serve as One to One Reading Coaches for 1st-3rd grade students.

Volunteers are needed now more than ever to help students overcome their literacy challenges and address learning loss that has occurred due to COVID-19.

Coaches meet with the same student once a week for approximately 35 minutes during the school day to help them gain confidence in reading.

Trainings are offered free of charge and provide coaches with specific strategies and activities to help develop reading skills.

Coaches receive materials and supplies to use during the weekly coaching sessions.

Registration is open for the following One to One Coach Training sessions.

These are the last sessions scheduled for the year:

September 18

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (lunch will be provided)

Life Learning Center

20 W 18th St, Covington,

September 21

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (lunch will be provided)

Kenton County Public Library, Erlanger

401 Kenton Lands Road, Erlanger

To register, or learn more about One to One, click here.

All One to One Coaches will be required to be fully vaccinated prior to the first meeting at their designated school. Coaches will also be required to wear a mask inside the school.

If you have any questions, please contact One to One Director, Polly Lusk Page at ppage@nkyec.org.