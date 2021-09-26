NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit set for Oct. 20, “Emerging into an Empowered Future’















The NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative’s sixth annual Regional Summit, sponsored by PNC. Taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Schiff Conference Center at Xavier University, the Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, sponsored by PNC is a unique event designed to support professional women of all career stages working toward business and professional success.

The Schiff Conference Center at Xavier University is at 1624 Herald Avenue in Cincinnati.



The event’s theme, “Emerging into an Empowered Future,” aims to bring the region’s business women together to discuss real-life leadership experiences and how attendees can care for themselves, their professional teams, and simultaneously drive business results.





While the day will include a variety of presentations covering topics such as compassion, leadership strategies, diversity in the workplace and workforce development, the day’s schedule will kick off with Kendra Ramirez, CEO of Kendra Ramirez Digital Agency. Ramirez will present, “From Tired to Inspired” – centered around helping individuals prioritize themselves. Attendees will learn how to slow down and take time for themselves and discover why it’s a crucial component of success. During this session, Ramirez will teach attendees how to tame their inner critic and regain their strength.



Other highly anticipated speakers include Bonita Brown, Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, Northern Kentucky University, Crystal Faulkner, Partner, MCM CPAs & Advisors, Ashley Glass, Owner, Black Women Cultivating Change, Emily Kendall, Founder & CEO, Industrious Marketing, Cassidy Lekan, Vice President, Transitions and Claire Parsons, Member/Meditation Teacher, Adams Law.



“In 2021, we were forced to change the way we worked, communicated and interacted with each other,” Vice President of the Women’s Initiative Gina Bath said. “Despite these unexpected challenges, our business community banded together to raise each other up. As we continue to work through these obstacles, the upcoming Women’s Initiative Regional Summit will bring us together as we emerge into an empowered future.”



The Women’s Initiative Regional Summit is designed to support professional women in all stages of their careers including young professionals, mid-career and senior-level professionals and entrepreneurs. New this year, attendees will have the opportunity to hear all of the speakers present from a main stage.



“Taking time to invest in yourself today, will set you up for career success tomorrow,” said Women’s Initiative Regional Summit Chair Holly Mazzocca CFP® wealth advisor, principal and president of Bartlett Wealth Management. “We hear repeatedly how critical it is for professionals to continuously develop their skills and continue life-long learning. Many times, as women, we think we don’t have time to invest in ourselves and our professional development. The Women’s Initiative Regional Summit is such a valuable resource for women in all stages of their careers. Sign up for this opportunity, take control of your leadership development and do something that will definitely benefit your career down the line.”



The schedule:



Morning General Session Speaker:

From Tired to Inspired

Kendra Ramirez, CEO, Kendra Ramirez Digital Agency

Lunch Panel Speakers:

Nancy Grayson, president, Horizon Community Funds

Gail Manley, diversity & inclusion leader, Fidelity Investments

Alecia Webb Edington, president, Life Learning Center



Session Speakers:

• 3 Assets, You’re In: Empowering Others by Empowering Yourself

Bonita Brown, Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, Northern Kentucky University



• Improving Growth & Profit While Balancing Life

Crystal Faulkner, Partner, MCM CPAs & Advisors



• Bravely Overcoming Self Sabotage

Ashley Glass, Owner, Black Women Cultivating Change



• The Panini Press: Supporting the Sandwich Generation

Emily Kendall, Founder & CEO, Industrious Marketing



• Trauma Informed Leadership: Using Authenticity to Promote Organizational Change

Cassidy Lekan, Vice President, Transitions



• Unlocking Compassion: Care for Yourself, Lead Your Team and Get Business Results

Claire Parsons, Member/Meditation Teacher, Adams Law



The cost to attend is $160 for NKY Chamber members and NKYP’s with an event pass and $180 for future NKY Chamber members.



Registration is required online in advance of the event. To register or for more information, visit www.NKYChamber.com/WISummit21. Attendees of the Women’s Initiative Regional Summit will be asked to practice social distancing and wear masks during the event.

