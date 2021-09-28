Newport, COV project among ten statewide to receive Certified Local Government Program funding















Ten projects in eight communities were recently awarded Kentucky Certified Local Government (CLG) Program grants. These included two grants to the city of Covington and to Newport, to complete an economic analysis of the historic preservation trades industry in Northern Kentucky and hire a consultant to develop curriculum and identify instructors and resources for a hands-on training program.

Eight participating communities shared grants totaling $98,731 for FY 2021-22, also including projects in Bardstown, Campbellsville, Danville, Frankfort, Horse Cave, and Pikeville, with local matches of $66,314 in funding and in-kind services creating total investment of $165,045. The CLG program is administered by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office (KHC), with grant funds allocated annually by the National Park Service to participating communities.

The City of Newport, in partnership with the City of Covington, will receive $3,000 in federal funding, with a $2,000 local match to implement the 11th Annual Northern Kentucky Restoration Weekend (NKYRW). The funding will offset costs for a keynote speaker, event programs, advertising posters and postcards for mailing, tablecloths and tables, and a meal at the AIA/AICP workshop.

In partnership with other Northern Kentucky CLGs, Newport annually sponsors NKYRW as a free, multi-day educational event open to the public with classes, demonstrations and exhibits about various topics relating to historic preservation as well as workshops geared to preservation professionals.

“Current grant awards include multiple historic resource surveys identifying historically under-represented neighborhoods of African American heritage, stakeholder education projects for local historic districts, tax credit workshops for property owners, professional training for local review boards, and hands-on skills training opportunities including cemetery restoration and plaster repair workshops,” said Dr. Orloff Miller, KHC’s CLG Program and Planning Coordinator.

“This can’t be done by a lone staff member or concerned citizen’s group; this is a statewide, long-term commitment implemented through the CLG program,” he said.

Proposed projects were approved in July by the Kentucky Heritage Council. Activities must directly support goals outlined in Kentucky’s state historic preservation plan, and those charged with training and implementing projects must adhere to the federal Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the treatment of historic properties. Project descriptions follow.

CLG designation offers a way for local governments to develop a comprehensive approach to historic preservation and promote the integration of preservation interests into the planning process. City and county-wide historic preservation commissions must become designated to qualify for the grants, made available through a federal Historic Preservation Fund pass-through to state historic preservation offices to assist their work in recognizing, protecting and saving historic places.

For more, contact Dr. Miller at 502-892-3606 or visit www.heritage.ky.gov.

Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet