Newport board of education votes unanmously to extend mask-wearing for students, staff, visitors















Following last week’s vote by the Kentucky General Assembly to overturn the statewide mask mandate in public schools, the Newport Board of Education voted unanimously Monday afternoon to continue requiring masks for all students, staff and visitors in the district’s buildings.

Newport Board of Education Chairwoman Ramona Malone said that the district has required masks since the initial onset of COVID in 2020. But with the legislature’s action last week, all public school districts in Kentucky are required to have a COVID plan in place approved by the board of education.

Chairwoman Malone said the decision to require masks was made based on guidance from public health officials and organizations, the incidence and positivity rate of the community and state, and the population of students not eligible for vaccination. As these factors change, school leadership will communicate with the school and the community.

A broader plan to set in place new policies mandated by the General Assembly’s actions regarding education policy will be voted on by the board at a later date.

“We are not changing anything,” said Newport Independent School District Superintendent Tony Watts. “We have required masks for quite some time because it is the safe and prudent approach. If you are going to be in our buildings, you are required to wear a mask.”

Newport provides students with instructions on correct mask usage, which is reinforced throughout the school day.

Students and staff with medical exemption will be encouraged to wear face shields and alternate options as a reasonable accommodation.