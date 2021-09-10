New Perceptions achieves 95% vaccination rate, receives state Chamber’s Gold Standard Award















New Perceptions has announced that it has received the Gold Standard Award from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for achieving a big goal: 95% of its team members and 93% of its participants vaccinated.

New Perceptions campus has over 100 individuals with varying disabilities doing their very best to keep the community safe and stop the spread of this variant,

Another 400 individuals in the community are vaccinated along with their loved ones.

Individuals with disabilities are 40% more likely to have a negative reaction to the virus, so this is a major accomplishment all around.

“I am grateful that our team acknowledges the risk for those we are so fortunate to serve,” said Shawn Carroll, executive director of New Perceptions. “We are so fortunate to have great community partners in St. Elizabeth, Health Point and the N.Ky Health District to facilitate our vaccinations.

“Our NKy community worked cooperatively to help our guys stay healthy and safe.”