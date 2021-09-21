Mutter Gottes Neighborhood Association pumpkin sale is Oct. 3; get pumpkins, gourds, squash, more















It is time for the third annual Mutter Gottes Neighborhood Association Pumpkin Sale!

Established in 2019 and designated to be held on the first Saturday in October, this year it’s October 2nd, starting at 10 a.m. and going until 5 p.m.

The sale will be held at the corner of W. 6th and Craig Streets. This is right next to the train trestle that marks the border between Mutter Gottes and Mainstrasse neighborhoods.

Small, medium and large pumpkins, fancy gourds, squash and crazy mini gourds of all shapes and colors will be available.

Cash and credit cards will be happily accepted.

The neighborhood’s beautiful namesake, Mutter Gottes Kirche, or Mother of God Church, was founded by German immigrants to Covington in 1841. Its surrounding area of treelined streets and brick townhomes was one of the first residential expansions of Covington. Most structures were built between 1860 and 1890.

The area bound by Fourth Street on the north, Pike street on the south, the CSX railway to the west, and Madison Avenue to the east is listed as a National Registered Historic District.

Stop in and buy a pumpkin — or several.