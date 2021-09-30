More than 300 NKY spring high school graduates named Senator Jeff Green Scholars by KHEAA















The Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) has named 305 spring 2021 high school graduates from Northern Kentucky as Senator Jeff Green Scholars.

To earn the honor, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average each year of high school and score at least a 28 composite on the ACT.

The designation is named in honor of the late State Senator Jeff Green of Mayfield, who served in the Kentucky General Assembly from 1992 to 1997.

“My administration will always put education first, and that’s why we’re so proud to celebrate these students for their hard work in the classroom the past four years,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This is especially true for the 2021 graduates, who earned this honor while spending much of their last two years of high school under new and often challenging learning conditions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The 305 area students earning this honor were:

• Beechwood High School: Carlie Arlinghaus, Ivory Besse, Autumn Boone, Avery Ehrhardt, McCall Fedders, Anne Gieske, Jacob Ginder, Bella Groh, Riley Hamm, Emily Hardesty, Christopher Hetzel, Matthew Jackman, John Kappes, Henry Nachazel, Zachary Norris, Meredith Ruhland, Jackson Scott, Tanya Shoyat, Rebecca Stacy, Katherine Taylor, Chante Zeevaart. • Bishop Brossart High School: Morgan Burkhardt, Brayden Case, Tyler Cook, Megan Crowley, Morgan Goepper, Gia Leuderalbert, Olivia McGrath, Danielle Morgan, Olivia Phirman, Alex Tatusko, Stephen Verst. • Boone County High School: Gabriela Da Silva, Kaitlyn Gartner, Olivia Lamb, Nathan Nguyen, James Porter, Evan Rice, Owen Strunk, Connor Stuart, Cole Waymeyer. • Campbell County High School: Gordon Bell, Abigail Clark, Joseph Haas, Padgett Hedger, Savannah Krift, Mattea Meiser, Grace Moloney, Reagan Parker, Owen Ponting, Heather Rauch, Corey Robinson, Aaron Schnee, Ethan Schnee, Ethan Schwalbach, Natalie Smith, Grace Songer, Emily Spicer, Jessica Spradlin, Aiden Straus, Joshua Yang. • Conner High School: Daniel Chase, Taylor Connelly, Sophia Conte, Natalie Creech, Brian Ericson, Jonathan Ericson, Kayleigh Fleischman-Lamping, Michaela Ford, Olivia Freeman, Zachary Green, Amelia Hendrix, Delaney Jones, Nicholas Keller, Jacob Malott, Nathan Nickson, Nathanial Reed, Anna Rice, Kevin Sanders, Emma Stewart, Brandon Thomas, Maria Tuepker, Demitria Watson. • Cooper High School: Wesley Baker, Ryan Barlow, Jacob Cardwell, Toni Clevenger, Kiley Colgan, Aiden Cornforth, Kyle Freihofer, Ivy Fugate, Ethan Green, Brooklynn Hollis, Mackenzie Kresser, Catherine Longo, Kaitlyn Luebbers, Noah Maddux, Nathaniel Maher, Vanessa Rivera, Luke Rockwell, Jerney Sipple, Sierra Smith, Ashleigh Stamper, Kaden Tharp, Luke Van Laningham, Frances Walke, Dalton Wilson, Carson Woolums, Ellen Zureick. • Covington Catholic High School: Jordan Bezold, Elijah Deters, Jakob Duerstock, Samuel France, Athanasius Ghering, Nathan Goebel, Andrew Kent, Ethan Reardon, Peter Williams. Covington Latin High School: Andrew Apollonio, Abigail Hyrne, Ella Thornberry, Mary Lauren Veazey, Jack Wilburn. • Dixie Heights High School: Adrienne Aitken, Gionna Bannister, Dexton Berger, Eloise Campbell, John Comerford, Bradley Cotcamp, Kylie Dirkes, Rylyn Riesenbeck, Eleanor Scheper, Tyler Schowalter, Matthew Sepulveda, Rebecca Smith, Haylee Waid. • Heritage Academy Christian School: Emma Pierce. • Highlands High School: Kayla Bolling, Gannon Ehrman, Cassandra Erickson, John Finseth, Benjamin Fischer, Samuel Herald, Liam Kinnaird, Peter Laskey, Maria Little, Haley Luersen, Madilyn McIntosh, Corina Mills, Michael Mulligan, Greta Noble, Harrison Pawsat, Ellen Rowland, Julianna Russ, Margaret Salmon, Sydney Schenk, Maggie Schroeder, Megan Studer, Laura Winkler, Matthew Young. • Holmes High School: Kyndall Miller, Madison Mount.

Holy Cross High School: Audrey Davis, Isabella Fisk, Jane Roberts, William VonHandorf, Christian Wartenberg. • Lloyd High School: Anthony Gentry. • Newport Central Catholic High: Benjamin Faust, Jason Grothaus, Vincent Miglio, Amanda Smith. • Notre Dame Academy: Isabel Alcorn, Nicole Andrew, Samantha Arnold, Samantha Bailey, Catherine Branch, Emelia Campbell, Lauren Carothers, Amelia Coomes, Lauren Davey, Caroline Dunlevy, Clara Dusing, Abigail Graus, Hayley Jansen, Lauren Janzaruk, Anne Kleier, Corinne Laws, Mary Ann Nerswick, Paige Neuhaus, Ceceilagh Pitstick, Claire Schmidt, Iris Schuh, Ava Stansel, Emma Summe, Michaela Summe, Gwyneth Thomas, Shelby Turney, Rachel Young. • Ryle High School: Jose Aguirre-Ramirez, Alexander Baker, Jaelyn Barker, Kailee Barrett, Claire Bennett, Kioni Bush, Grace Chan, John Dumancic, William Duvall, Jordan Fong, Molly Fuller, Jameson Funk, Allison Gale, Katheryn Grayson, Blake Gross, Kelsey Hammons, Sophia Hansen, Krupa Hegde, Celeste Hesener, Luke Hickey, William Horsford, Collin Huff, Joshua Janszen, Tate Judge, Robert Kalany, Savannah Kinster, Daniel Lappin, Nathan Levine, Christine Li, Jasmine Mogadam, Mitchell Playforth, Mia Powell, Mina Ryumae, Isabel Schmitt, Andrew Stevens, Andrew Strawn, Natalie Tanner, Ellie Tranter, Wade Yates, Lillian Zehnder. • St. Henry District High School: Kaitlyn Apgar, James Carroll, Jonah Heck, Kathryn Holland, Teresa Pope, Joseph Popham, Victoria Samotis, Sydney Turner. • Scott High School: Emily Adams, Justin Adams, Chloe Dawson, Austin Fessler, Erin Glowatz, Austin Jameison, Amber Neuspickle, Olivia Watson, Ciara Young. • Simon Kenton High School: Jared Borders, Cade Cunningham, Joshua Donahue, Brandon Edwards, Molly Goodman, Benjamin Hamilton, Grace Hofstetter, Ian Hughes, Blake Ivey, Sarah Lawrence, Shaelynn Meade, Kathryn Nachazel, Aubrey Nipper, Meredith Perkins, Caroline Vaughn, Abigale Waddell, Nathan Wells, Sarah Welp. • Villa Madonna Academy: Elizabeth Acuff, Jackson Bond, Aidan Collins, Matthew Davis, Reese Holtzman, Dominic Martin, Caroline McDonald, Colin McLagan, Sophia Olivia, Nicholas Papakirk, Emily Richardson. • Walton-Verona High School: Alexander Baker, Jayden Clark, Emma Fulk, Kylie Howard, Victoria Iles, Josie Ison, Abigail McKinley, Camryn McPherson, Clara Meyers, Ellie Rice, Abigail Ridener, Caitlin Sizemore, Bryson Stanley, Allison Turner, Bianca Turner, Riley Wolsing. • Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics: Cassidy Hayes. • Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science: Raychel Kool, Ashwin Menon, Lauren Taylor.

The students have also earned Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) awards, which they can use to continue their education beyond high school. They are eligible for $2,500 per year in KEES funds for up to four years of postsecondary education.

KEES and other Kentucky student aid programs are administered by KHEAA. KEES awards are funded by net Kentucky lottery proceeds and may be used at most colleges and universities in Kentucky. In some cases, the award may be used at an out-of-state school if the major the student is pursuing is unavailable in Kentucky. No application is necessary for KEES awards.

