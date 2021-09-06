Marketing and public relations firm W. Bradford announces move from Miami to Cincinnati















W.Bradford, a marketing and public relations agency, has announced its relocation from Miami, Florida, to Cincinnati. The agency lends world-class marketing capabilities to serve local, national and international brands and is doubling down on growth with active job openings to attract top Cincinnati talent.

Will Sears, founder and CEO of W.Bradford, decided to move the agency’s headquarters to Cincinnati due to the city’s diversified business landscape as well as the spirit of entrepreneurship that has long been integral to Cincinnati’s history.

“Since our opening in 2017, W.Bradford has been fortunate to work with some of the world’s largest, most sophisticated brands and expand our capabilities and workforce,” Sears said. “Now that we are at home in Cincinnati, we are thrilled to already be experiencing a surge in local interest from companies of all sizes that see opportunities to grow their businesses with our ability to provide a fresh marketing perspective.”

The robust marketing capabilities W.Bradford brings to the Cincinnati market include branding, website design, social media, public relations, digital marketing and photography and video. The agency specializes in integrated campaigns combining multiple services to generate business-driven results.

“So many agencies focus on either creative marketing or more technical marketing, so businesses rarely get everything they need with one marketing partner,” Sears said. “Luckily, we have secured talent to deliver powerful capabilities in producing bold, award-winning creative work that also moves the needle for businesses’ most important metrics.”

The W.Bradford team is entirely remote, employing expert talent based in various cities around the U.S. From this point forward, however, W.Bradford intends to singularly focus on hiring locally to establish roots in Cincinnati and utilize emerging talent from Ohio universities.

“First and foremost, we aim to establish ourselves as a strong player in our city and empower local businesses and nonprofits to be their very best,” Sears said. “Our immediate and long-term plans also include hiring local talent to support our rapidly growing client roster.”

W.Bradford has already taken an active posture in plugging into the Cincinnati community as part of its initiatives to raise visibility with local businesses. The agency has established a close partnership with the Ignite Institute at the Roebling Innovation Center in Northern Kentucky to offer exclusive internships to rising marketing talent at the high school. W.Bradford has also provided internships to students at Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati.

“What we want Cincinnati businesses to know is that W.Bradford is open for business and already deeply investing in planting roots in this fantastic community—and we are structured to be a wise choice for businesses of all sizes in the Cincinnati market,” Sears said. “For corporations that value supplier diversity, we are also an LGBTBE-Certified business, and we structure our team and processes to offer world-class work to businesses of all sizes.”

Businesses or marketing jobseekers interested in learning more about how W.Bradford can find more information by visiting wbradford.com.

