Ludlow Heritage Museum’s Labor Day Party on the Plaza event to celebrate return of ‘new’ old caboose















Ludlow’s railroad legacy will be revived on Labor Day with a Party on the Plaza event welcoming a “new” old Southern Railroad Caboose X554 to the city plaza at 51 Elm St.

The event is open to the public and will run Monday, September 6, from 3-8 p.m.

In addition to the caboose ribbon-cutting ceremony, visitors can view the caboose interior, enjoy food and drink from local vendors, music, local crafts, and displays of Ludlow history and the railyards. The Ludlow Heritage Museum will be open featuring displays and information on Ludlow’s early history and its growth during the golden era of the railroad.

The caboose had sat idle in Junction City in Boyle County for many years. When Junction City planned a new building on the site of the caboose, the city donated it to the Ludlow Heritage Museum.

The caboose arrived in Ludlow last year and stayed in a parking lot on West Elm St. It has travelled down Elm St. to its new location.

Party on the Plaza is organized by the Heritage Museum with assistance from the Ludlow Historic Society.

Ludlow Heritage Museum