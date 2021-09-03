Learning Grove to operate Cincinnati State’s Mallory Early Learning Center, providing quality childcare















Cincinnati State Technical and Community College has contracted with Learning Grove to operate the William L. Mallory Early Learning Center on the college’s campus in Clifton.

The 12,000-square-foot Mallory Center provides licensed care for 62 children and is available for students, faculty and staff of the college, as well as for individuals of the community.

Launched in 1987, it is named after the late William L. Mallory Sr., who as Ohio House Majority Floor Leader secured state funding to create the Center.

“My Granddad and I shared a common instinct to advocate for children and provide them with resources they need. I believe that he would be very happy to see that the commitment to the center & the students’ success, will remain top priority under Learning Grove’s direction. I’m honored to be part of this journey and look forward to seeing the lives that are enriched through the Mallory Center.” commented Shawntay Mallory, member of the Board of Directors for Learning Grove.

Learning Grove was created in early 2020 when two 40-year-old organizations — Cincinnati Early Learning Centers and Children, Inc. — merged under the new name.

Learning Grove serves a racially and socioeconomically diverse population of nearly 7,000 children, youth, and families annually with programs across Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio.

“We are very happy to be working with Learning Grove to further the mission of the Mallory Center and of Cincinnati State overall,” said Dr. Monica Posey, president of Cincinnati State.

The Mallory Center has not only helped build a better future for thousands of children and their parents, but also serves as a “learning lab” for students in Cincinnati State’s Early Childhood Education program, which provides much needed high quality training for preschool teachers throughout the region.

The contract with Learning Grove will continue the learning lab aspect of the Center and help address the shortage of early childhood teachers in Greater Cincinnati.

“Learning Grove is thrilled to expand our programming to Cincinnati State,” said CEO Shannon Starkey-Taylor. “This early learning center will allow us to support children and families while simultaneously training the high-quality early care and education teachers that our community so desperately needs.”

Parents seeking more information about childcare at the Mallory Center may call 513-569-1504.

Individuals interested in enrolling in Cincinnati State’s Early Childhood Education Program may go online at cincinnatistate.edu/admissions or call 513-861-7700.

Learning Grove provides innovative and holistic programming to children and families prenatally through college and career-readiness. It is the largest nonprofit provider of high-quality early care and education programs in the region; providing year-round, full-day, high-quality childhood education to nurture children’s lifelong success. Other prominent services include before and after school care, parent engagement and support, professional coaching, and college/career planning.