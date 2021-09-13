Ky. Department of Education accepting nominations for 2022 Class of GoTeachKY Ambassadors















Applications are open for the Kentucky Department of Education’s 2022 Class of GoTeachKY Ambassadors.

The mission of GoTeachKY is to ensure that all students across the Commonwealth have equitable access to effective educators. GoTeachKY seeks to recruit the next generation of teachers in Kentucky, helping remedy the critical teacher shortage that affects every state in the U.S.

GoTeachKY Ambassadors will play a large role in the GoTeachKY initiative through interaction with potential educators primarily through social media and other digital platforms such as Microsoft Teams, but also potentially through positive in-person interaction at secondary and postsecondary schools with colleagues and students. As representatives of the teaching field, GoTeachKY ambassadors will provide general information to prospective teachers through digital avenues and potentially in person.

To be eligible for the GoTeachKY Ambassador program, participants must:

• Hold a valid Kentucky teaching certificate in good standing with Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB); • Hold a teaching position in a Kentucky public school (and anticipate being employed in this role during the next school year); • Have at least four years of experience as a teacher, principal or other certified school staff member, up to and including the current school year; • Have daily meaningful interaction with students and educators in his/her school role; • Be proficient in using social media platforms; and • Have strong written and oral communication skills.

Ambassadors will receive a $75 monthly stipend with opportunities to earn additional compensation.

Visit GoTeachKY.com to apply.

The application does have a section to upload a video file, which states “Record a short video (less than 3 minutes) answering the following question. Who inspired you to become a teacher, and how did they inspire you?” Applicants may want to record this video and upload it to a cloud platform such as Google Drive prior to starting the application.

The name and photo associated with your Google account will be recorded when you upload files and submit the application form. Applications close on Sept. 20.

For more information, please email Justin Edwards at the Kentucky Department of Education at justin.edwards@education.ky.gov.

From Kentucky Department of Education