Kentucky Army National Guard unit from Richmond is in Louisiana helping with Hurricane Ida relief















Kentucky Today

Approximately 80 to 100 members from the Kentucky Army National Guard have headed south to assist the Louisiana National Guard after that state was devastated Hurricane Ida with 150 miles per hour winds.

The Guardsmen, who are members of the Richmond-based 617th Military Police Company, will aid in civil support for the area, and assist with recovery and relief after residents were forced to abandon thousands of homes and businesses while seeking safer grounds during devastating winds and rising waters caused by the category four hurricane.

The unit arrived in Louisiana Saturday to assist the Louisiana National Guard in the coming weeks.

The decision to deploy Kentucky troops came at the request made by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell.

“This isn’t the first time they have been hit, nor is this the first time we responded to their call,” said Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general for the Kentucky National Guard. “My family and I could only watch in horror as Louisiana was hit again by another hurricane, so having the opportunity to help those in need of our support is humbling. Our Guardsmen are always ready. We have a diverse and skilled force ready to support Louisiana and its citizens in this time of need.”

The 617th MP Co. is a decorated Kentucky Army National Guard unit that has participated in several tours in support of the Iraq War; first during Operation Iraqi Freedom 2004-2005, and again in 2011 for Operation New Dawn. They recently returned from a successful mission supporting the southwest border and have participated in numerous assignments inside the state of Kentucky during the COVID-19 pandemic.