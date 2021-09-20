KDFWR takes further steps to protect Ky. deer herd in wake of positive CWD case discovered in Tennessee















The Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has taken actions to enhance protections for the Commonwealth’s deer and elk herds and increase monitoring for chronic wasting disease in five western Kentucky counties following the recent detection of the always-fatal brain disease in a wild white-tailed deer in northwestern Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed a 3 ½-year-old female deer from Henry County, Tennessee tested positive for the incurable disease that affects deer, elk, moose and caribou over a week ago.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has not been detected in Kentucky but the proximity of Tennessee’s latest detection – just 8 miles from the Kentucky border and less than 20 miles south of Murray, Kentucky – activated Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s CWD Response Plan.

The plan was established almost 20 years ago and has evolved over time with the best available science. The emergency actions by Commissioner Rich Storm are consistent with measures outlined in the department’s response plan and presented to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission for discussion during a special-called meeting Sept. 10.

Citing authorization pursuant to state law (KRS 150.025) and administrative regulation (301 KAR 3:040), Storm authorized the following measures to be effective immediately in the five counties (Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Hickman and Marshall counties) that comprise the CWD Surveillance Zone.

• Prohibition on baiting and feeding of all wildlife by means of any grain, salt, mineral or other attractants intended to be ingested, except for: • Normal agricultural practices, including food plots;

• Hanging bird feeders within the curtilage of the home; and

• Furbearer trapping (trappers shall use no grain, salt or mineral) • Prohibition on transport of entire deer carcasses, skull contents, spinal columns or bones from deer harvested or slaughtered in the five counties (excluding antlers, antlers attached to a clean skull plate, a clean skull, clean teeth, finished taxidermy work, hide or deboned meat). • Persons in possession of or transporting a cervid (deer, elk, moose or caribou) carcass or parts in or through any of these counties must attach to the carcass or parts a clearly visible tag (such as paper, plastic or metal durably attached by wire or string) with the following information legibly displayed for inspection upon request by an official from the department, including: • Species and sex of animal

• County and state of origin

• Date harvested or obtained

• Hunter’s name, valid telephone number including area code and telecheck number (or state of origin’s equivalent check-in verification number or information) • Hunters who harvest deer in Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Hickman and Marshall counties during the following Kentucky deer hunting seasons, shall present at a Kentucky Fish and Wildlife-authorized check station in one of these counties either the entire carcass of each deer, or the entire head and proof of sex (as established in 301 KAR 2:172) for collection of a CWD sample: • Early Muzzleloader Season (two consecutive days starting the third Saturday in October);

• Modern Gun Season (16 consecutive days starting the second Saturday in November); and

• Late Muzzleloader Season (nine consecutive days starting the second Saturday in December). • Mandatory release (per 301 KAR 2:075 release requirements) of any currently rehabilitated white-tailed deer within the county it is rehabilitated. • Prohibition on rehabilitation of white-tailed deer subsequent to issuance of the authorization.

Once locations of department-authorized check stations are finalized, the department will upload the location information to its website. Hunters are encouraged to check the department’s website, CWD webpage and social media channels for the latest information.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife also will attempt to directly communicate with hunters who reside or have in the past five years harvested a deer in the five counties, using the hunters’ contact information. Situations like this highlight the need for hunters and anglers to keep their “My Profile” account information up to date at fw.ky.gov.

The restrictions are intended to remain effective until they are rescinded or superseded by Kentucky Administrative Regulations.

“Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has tested more than 32,000 deer and elk for CWD since 2002. While the disease has not been detected in Kentucky, it’s all but surrounding us now,” Storm said. “My actions are guided by the sound science reflected in our response plan and align with the agency’s mission. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is meeting this challenge head-on. Hunters and landowners played a key role in our restoration of deer decades ago, and today they are going to be vital to our disease monitoring efforts in these five counties. We appreciate their continued cooperation and support as we together conserve our deer herd into the future.”

For the latest information on CWD, please visit the department’s CWD webpage and follow its social media channels. Additional information about CWD is available at cwd-info.org, through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website and at tn.gov/twra/hunting/cwd.

Hunters can help alert Kentucky Fish and Wildlife of any sick deer or elk. The department advises hunters never to harvest or handle any animals that appear sick or unhealthy.

Reports also can be submitted by phone and email. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife staffs a toll-free number weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Eastern). The number is 1-800-858-1549. In addition to name and contact information, each caller will be asked to provide the following about the observation: county and date, number of deer found, and whether the deer were sick or recently deceased. An online reporting option will be available soon through the department’s website.

Another way hunters can help the department’s efforts to monitor for CWD across the state is by donating the heads of legally harvested and telechecked deer for CWD testing and aging through the statewide Deer Sample Collection Station Program. There is no cost to hunters. Location information, instructions and more information about the program are available at fw.ky.gov/cwd.