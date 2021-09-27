KDE to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to attend Kentucky Education Summit















The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) will require individuals attending the 2021 Kentucky Education Summit to present their original COVID-19 vaccination card or show proof of negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours prior to Nov. 1.

Scheduled for Nov. 1-2 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, the statewide summit will focus on the future of K-12 education in the Commonwealth. All participants will be required to wear masks while inside the Convention Center. Changes to requirements for summit attendance are subject to change based on the public health recommendations at the time.

Individuals interested in attending the 2021 Kentucky Education Summit may complete the registration form through Oct. 29. Registration is free and open to everyone.

“I hope we can use this time together to begin creating a new path forward for education in Kentucky,” said Jason E. Glass, Kentucky’s commissioner of education and chief learner. “One big part of that journey is unveiling the reports that are now being produced by the Kentucky Coalition for Advancing Education and the mental health roundtables being led by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. These key insights will help fill in the pieces about what our students and families feel is needed in education.”

Over two days, the event will pull in some of the nation’s top education reform leaders to help begin a discussion about how to build a stronger education system with high standards in Kentucky.

Confirmed speakers include:

• Pedro Noguera, Ph.D., dean of the University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education, and Rick Hess, Ph.D., director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute • Tony Wagner, Ph.D., senior research fellow at the Learning Policy Institute • Linda Darling-Hammond, Ed.D., Charles E. Ducommun Professor of Education Emeritus at the Stanford Graduate School of Education • Jacqueline Coleman, 58th lieutenant governor of Kentucky and secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet • Jason E. Glass, Ed.D., commissioner of education and chief learner, Kentucky Department of Education • Lu Young, Ed.D., chair, Kentucky Board of Education • Aaron Thompson, Ph.D., president, Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education

