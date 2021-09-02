KAHP announces latest phase in effort to promote vaccinations; will give away 20 vacation packages















Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all carriers offering health coverage in Kentucky, on Wednesday announced the seventh phase in the organization’s campaign to grow vaccine access and acceptance in the Commonwealth.

Currently enrolled Medicaid members ages 21 and up receiving their first COVID-19 vaccination dose between Sept. 6 and Sept. 30 can visit KAHP.org to enter in sweepstakes for a chance to be one of 20 grand prize winners for a vacation package for 4 that includes airfare, a 3-night hotel stay, and 3-day park passes to the most magical place ever in Orlando, FL. Entries will open beginning Sept. 6. Full terms and conditions apply.

In addition to the KAHP sweepstakes, Medicaid members may also be eligible to receive an incentive offered by their health plan.

KAHP is getting the word out about the promotion through radio advertisements and targeted digital ads.

“We’ve had several months of very successful promotions,” said Tom Stephens, Executive Director of Kentucky Association of Health Plans. “Just being around the state at our events, I can say that it is heartening to meet so many people who decide to receive the vaccine after they hear about our various incentive programs or were touched by our outreach efforts. That kind of feedback is incredibly gratifying. That’s why health plan team members do the work that they do.”

In partnership with Volunteers of America Mid-states, KAHP recently launched “Take 1 for the Team,” a hyperlocal, targeted vaccine outreach and incentive campaign in Clay County, which combines heavy digital ad buys featuring local influencers like pastors, coaches, doctors, and others, as well as offers for free food, drawings for cash prizes, and a competition between local schools for $6,000 in sports equipment.

KAHP provided an unlimited ride wristband and $20 gift card to all individuals who received the vaccine at the Kentucky State Fair.

In June, KAHP visited Mercer, Montgomery, Estill, Nicholas, and Rockcastle Counties for a “Hottest Concerts” ticket giveaway at county health departments. KAHP visited the Lee, Owsley, Breathitt, Magoffin, and Leslie County Health Departments and gave away $100 Visa gift cards to those who received the shot. KAHP held their “Shots Across the Bluegrass” Live Broadcast & Pop-up Vaccination Clinic Tour with Kentucky Sports Radio, with stops in Barren, Green, McCracken, Clay, and Laurel Counties.

The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 2,530,562 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a vaccine. That is 57% of the population — a better number than 5 of the 7 states bordering Kentucky.

Medicaid plans continue to take a multi-pronged approach to buttress vaccination rates in the Commonwealth. Commercial insurers and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations are reaching their members through digital and radio ads, robust incentives, transportation coordination, pop-up clinics, clinics staffed by bilingual personnel, homebound vaccination visits, text and email campaigns, yard signs, billboards, outbound calls to members prioritized by risk tier, personalized assistance from advocates with sign-ups and digital site navigation, direct mail, and follow-up on second dose appointments based on claims data.

