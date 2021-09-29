Jamie Vaught: Giving up Miss Kentucky crown after two-year reign a bittersweet moment for Alex Francke















Alex Francke recently has just given up her “Miss Kentucky” crown that she held for two years.

Not surprisingly, it wasn’t that easy for Francke to give up her customary duties or responsibilities as Miss Kentucky. She had to adjust her lifestyle and look for a full-time job. But the 2019 UK graduate is very thankful for her valuable experience during her reign as Miss Kentucky. It was something that she will never forget.

“Giving up the Miss Kentucky crown after serving our great state for two years was extremely bittersweet,” said Francke, who grew up in Lexington. “On one hand, I didn’t want to give up my job — which was traveling around the state to spread hope and joy to Kentuckians, in a time when we needed it most.

“But, on the other hand, I also felt excited to start a new chapter of my life and see what was in store for me beyond the crown.”

Now holding the 2021 Miss Kentucky title is Haley Wheeler, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a native of Powell County. Interestingly, Wheeler was the second runner-up to Francke in the 2019 Miss Kentucky pageant.

As Miss Kentucky for 2019 and 2020, Francke has tons of fond memories, and she was asked about her favorite moment.

“There were so many incredible moments so it’s hard for me to pick just one,” she commented. “I will say, getting to experience the Kentucky Derby as Miss Kentucky was one of the most special things and I will treasure it forever. In a way, it felt like I was getting the opportunity to welcome people from all over the world into the place I love the most.”

The very personable Francke also shared a couple of exciting moments as Miss Kentucky at her alma mater.

“I remember being at a UK football game in the fall of 2019 when someone came and got me from my seat, saying they had someone they wanted me to meet,” she smiled. “I was shocked when I walked into a room and saw six former UK basketball players who had just been drafted into the NBA that summer. It’s not often I’m speechless, but I was so starstruck, I struggled to say anything more than ‘Welcome back to Kentucky.’ “

She also sang the national anthem at Rupp Arena before the UK-Alabama basketball game in January 2020, which was weeks before the COVID national shutdown. It was definitely another highlight of her career even though she understandably was tense.

“It was a bucket list item for me, and I had the most incredible time performing it,” recalled Francke. “Singing the national anthem in Rupp was something I never thought I’d be able to do. All my life I have fought severe stage fright. Even though I love to sing and perform, I do get really nervous.

“One of the things I enjoyed most about performing at schools as Miss Kentucky was being able to tell the students about how I conquered my fears and sang in front of 20,500 people in Rupp so they can have hope about conquering their fears, too.”

Jamie H. Vaught, a longtime sports columnist in Kentucky, is the author of five books about UK basketball, including recently-published “Chasing the Cats: A Kentucky Basketball Journey.” He is the editor and founder of KySportsStyle.com Magazine, and a professor at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Middlesboro. You can follow him on Twitter @KySportsStyle or reach him via email at KySportsStyle@gmail.com.

By the way, Francke has a very impressive resume and there isn’t enough room to include all of her accomplishments in this space.

While at UK, she graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration (management) and a minor in international business, earning a perfect GPA of 4.0. She also studied in a couple of overseas programs in Argentina and South Africa as well as earning a certificate in social enterprise.

In 2018, Francke, a member of the Lewis Honors College program, was also one of the school’s homecoming queen candidates. In addition, she was a Top 3 finalist at UK’s Chinese Language Speaking Contest.

“I was honored to be selected for the 2018 Homecoming Court and was escorted onto the field during halftime (of the UK-Vanderbilt game). Talk about a surreal experience,” she added.

Representing the state of Kentucky, Francke participated in the Miss America pageant and captured an impressive award. She was chosen for Miss America Women in Business award after engaging in a debate with the other candidates.

As Miss Kentucky, Francke did a lot of traveling throughout the state despite the COVID-19 pandemic. One of her favorite stops was at the prestigious Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville several months ago, and she stayed with Prudie Thomas and her family.

“Alex Francke is one of the most genuine people I have ever met,” said a beaming Thomas, media librarian in the Middlesboro Independent Schools system who has tirelessly worked at KMLF in key roles for many years.

“My family was so blessed to get to know her through her stay during the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival. It was very apparent why she was chosen as Miss Kentucky. She is truly as beautiful on the inside as her outward appearance. We felt like she became a part of our family.”

Added Francke, “The Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival was one of my top five things I did as Miss Kentucky. I truly loved my time in Pineville.”

Before attending UK, Francke went to Lafayette High School in Lexington where she was a member of the School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCAPA).

“I spent all of my time on the stage,” smiled Francke, who has been very passionate about arts and culture over the years, instead of playing sports.

Now, after her Miss Kentuccky days, Francke sure has a bright future.

In mid-August, Francke got a very nice surprise. She became a fiancée. “My boyfriend (Peter Sohn) of six years asked me to marry him outside the UK Classroom Building where we met,” she smiled. “It was so emotional and sentimental, and I feel so extremely blessed to call him mine.”

As for her working career, Francke said, “I’m just starting a job at the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development in the Office of Marketing and Public Affairs. I’m so excited for this new opportunity and can’t wait to continue serving Kentucky through it.”