Horizon Community Funds’ ‘The 410’, a model giving circle, to focus on NKyians living with disabilities















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky’s giving circle for emerging philanthropists, The 410, kicked off this week with a vote to determine which focus area in the nonprofit sector they would like to fund for the 2021 cohort.

The more than 40 members voted to focus their combined gifts on Northern Kentuckians living with disabilities, an area that is often referenced as overlooked and underfunded.

“We are very excited to see this focus area rise to the top this year,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “I continue to be inspired by our members of The 410 and their deeply-rooted knowledge of Northern Kentucky needs and communities.”

Membership in The 410 is open, with a focus on Northern Kentuckians looking to explore philanthropy without the need to commit a high dollar gift themselves. The 410 is a giving circle, a well-established model of giving in which a group of people commits a certain dollar amount per person, and pools their money for a larger grant to an organization, project, or cause.

More than 1,000 giving circles currently operate in the United States alone, as collective giving increases in popularity. Aside from the financial commitment of $410 from each member, the time ask from The 410 is for participation, virtual or in-person, in four brief meetings to move the grantmaking process forward. Members are responsible for determining what general focus area they would like to fund, learning more about existing nonprofits and work in that area, reviewing grant applications together, and deciding a final grant recipient or recipients.

“We have loved the opportunity to work with other philanthropists in Northern Kentucky on The 410 to discover new projects and organizations in our community that we otherwise wouldn’t know about,” said member Jordan Huizenga, who participates with his wife, Lauren Huizenga.

“Being able to pool our donations to make a more significant contribution to a worthy cause creates even greater impact. We’re very energized about this year’s focus area and look forward to seeing what innovative and creative things our community is doing to support individuals living with a disability.”

While the cohort has launched, membership remains open during the application process, through the end of October. More information and the commitment form can be found at www.horizonfunds.org/the-410.

In 2019, members of The 410 ultimately voted to fund a new mural project along Route 8 at I-471, to help commemorate the City of Newport’s 225th anniversary. The specific mural that the group helped to kickstart, “Education Empowers,” celebrates and honors Newport’s historic African American school, the Southgate Street School.

The 2020 cohort of The 410 voted to fund the Young Families Program at Learning Grove, which serves 100 local parents who are expecting a child or have recently had a child. The Young Families Program offers monthly home visits from the time they enroll until the child’s third birthday, assisting families with information on a healthy pregnancy and delivery, and educational opportunities to foster brain development for their child or children.