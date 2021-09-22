Grant from Joanie Bernard Foundation to fund NKADD cat spay/neuter program for sixth year















A grant to the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD) from the Joanie Bernard Foundation will continue to help reduce the number of community cats through a regional spay/neuter program.

NKADD and its eight counties have been working with Team Shelter USA, a national consulting firm that helps shelters implement best practices that include Community Cat Diversion. A Community Cat Diversion program involves trapping, spaying/neutering, ear tipping, vaccinating cats against rabies and other viruses and putting outside cats back where they are being cared for instead of bringing them into the shelter system.

The second part of the program is to provide spay/neuter for cats who have access to the outdoors. The goal of this program is to decrease the number of free-roaming cats in the community over time.

The $150,000 grant will support the sixth year of the program, which subsidizes the cost of spay or neuter surgeries as well as rabies and FVRCP vaccinations in Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, and Pendleton Counties.

“We are grateful to the NKADD along with all the Service Providers and shelters who have made this program a success and happy to continue this impactful partnership,” commented Deborah

Cribbs, Board Chair, The Joanie Bernard Foundation.

Dr. Sara Pizano with Team Shelter USA and the Million Cat Challenge will continue as the grant administrator.

For more information, visit www.nkadd.org

Northern Kentucky Area Development District