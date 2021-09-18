Governor implores Kentuckians to ‘do better’ as he reports 5,133 new COVID cases and 45 deaths;















Gov. Andy Beshear implored Kentuckians “to do better” as he cited 5,133 new COVID cases on Friday — and 45 deaths.

There were 1,469 new cases in those 18 and under, and 45 kids are hospitalized.

There are currently 2,426 people with COVID who are in the hospital, 647 of them in the ICU and 463 on a ventilator. There are only 100 ICU beds available in the whole state.

Kenton County reported 117 new cases on Friday, Boone County 106 new cases, and Campbell County 95.

Only two counties in the state are not in the Red Zone.

St. Elizabeth reported 146 total COVID inpatients, reported the Northern Kentucky Health Department. 71% of those patients are unvaccinated. Of the 29 currently in ICU, 83% are unvaccinated, and 94% of the 17 patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.

The NKY Health Department is urging everyone to get vaccinated.