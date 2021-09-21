First of two Honor Flights returns to CVG today, after being postponed last year by COVID















Tri-State veterans and their guardians will return to CVG Airport to take the first Honor Flight in two years today.

Honor Flights had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is back in full swing for these veterans to see their memorials and participate in ceremonies that honor their service to their country.

The flight departed at 7:30 a.m. and will arrive back at CVG at 8:35 p.m. Over 180 passengers were expected on the American Airlines chartered flight.

Honor Flight Tri-State’s sole mission is to fly veterans 65+, who served stateside or overseas, to their memorials in Washington, D.C. at no cost. All veterans traveling on this flight are from the Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana area.

The trip includes visits to the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Iwo Jima, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the US Air Force Memorial and other Washington D.C. sights.

The flight was preceded by bagpipes from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, a TSA color guard ceremony and other special remarks in the Welcome Point area on the Lower Level of CVG Terminal building.

Everyone on the trip was masked according to federal mandate.

The return flight to CVG will be on an American Airlines chartered flight. Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian.

This is the first of two Honor Flight Tri-States of the year. The second will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

To contribute or volunteer for Honor Flight Tri-State, please visit honorflighttristate.org.