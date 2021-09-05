Fidelity sees record growth, will double hiring by end of 2021 creating 9,000 new jobs across country















Fidelity Investments has announced plans for the creation of 9,000 new jobs across the United States by the end of 2021.

The jobs, in combination with the thousands announced earlier this year, will increase hiring twofold by year-end compared to 2020, which saw an increase of 7,200 jobs, and fivefold compared to 2017. These increases come at a time when Fidelity continues to see record growth and results across its businesses.

“Fidelity continues to achieve strong growth and results for our 38 million customers because of the hard work and commitment of our associates,” said Abigail P. Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Fidelity Investments. “Our financial strength and stability allow us to make significant investments in our businesses and create value for the people we are privileged to serve.”

Fidelity’s hiring is across all job functions, particularly client-facing positions (44 percent) and technology (9 percent), helping to create new products, like Fidelity’s Youth Account, and digital asset capabilities, like enhancing the digital asset trading experience. Each of Fidelity’s jobs aims to help clients live better lives by making financial expertise broadly accessible and effective.

“At Fidelity, caring about the well-being of customers is at our core, and we are looking for people who share in this passion,” said Bill Ackerman, head of human resources, Fidelity Investments. “If you care about helping people, there’s a job here for you.”

Fidelity is planning for a hybrid work strategy that combines in-person and remote working where associates work flexibly based on personal and professional needs. This dynamic working style may vary for associates based on their role, the type of work they do, and their team needs.

“We are always actively listening and collecting feedback from our people, and we continue to test and learn. We’re especially focused on those populations who have been most impacted by the pandemic,” continued Ackerman. “We hear loud and clear about the benefits that come with remote work and the benefits of in-person work. Our flexible approach to work will give our associates the best of both.”

Fidelity, a 2021 LinkedIn Top Company, continues to test and innovate with new associate benefits, such as work-from-home allowances, enhanced matching gifts programs, and a new working caregiver pilot designed to help associates find reliable and affordable childcare for the days and weeks they need it. Fidelity continues to also offer expedited hiring, onboarding, and training processes as well as new entry-level programs, all of which prioritize the safety of candidates and associates. To get more information or to apply to join the Fidelity team, visit jobs.fidelity.com.

Fidelity Investments