Erlanger to celebrate end of summer with Arlinghaus Summer Sendoff Festival on Sept. 18 at Silverlake















Plan to celebrate the end of summer in Erlanger at the Arlinghaus Summer Sendoff festival set for Saturday, September 18.

The City of Erlanger and the Erlanger Business Council will host the music and arts festival at Silverlake Park from 2–10 p.m., with a Rozzi firework show to follow presented by Silverlake Family Place.

“The City of Erlanger is thrilled to finally announce the Arlinghaus Summer Sendoff in September, especially after having to cancel last year,” said Mayor of Erlanger, Jessica Fette. “Summer Sendoff is a friendship city celebration for the entire family to close out the summer. We know people are excited to get out and what better way than one of the biggest festivals of the year.”

The festival will have entertainment for all ages, including live music from Moonshine Drive, Bronson Arroyo Band and Genx. Cincinnati Circus will be on site with six inflatables set up for kids, while also performing an aerial show every half hour.

“Summer Send Off has been such an anticipated event for almost two years now,” said Mike Stubblefield, President of the Erlanger Business Council. “The Erlanger Business Council is beyond excited to be a sponsor of this great event that will bring much enjoyment to the Erlanger community. We sincerely hope you enjoy the food, music and entertainment as a celebration of normalcy that we have been longing for.”

Guests will have many food and drinks options. Coca-Cola is donating the beverages to the festival to sell, and all proceeds will go to Erlanger’s E-Angel Program. The E-Angel Program was created by Erlanger’s social worker, Rebecca Strouse, to help pay for repairs, home improvements, groceries for senior citizens, obtain clothes and toiletries for homeless families, and toys for children temporarily placed in her custody.

Summer Sendoff will feature dozens of local arts and crafts vendors. Each vendor will have a booth to showcase their products. The evening closes with a fireworks display sponsored by Silverlake Recreation.



