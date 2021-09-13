Erlanger incentivizing redevelopment through an enhanced demolition program















The City of Erlanger is enhancing its demolition grant program, an economic development incentive designed to spur redevelopment that is available to property owners for demolishing abandoned or blighted real estate.

“We’ve made some changes that will make the demolition grant program a little more accessible to people,” said Erlanger Economic Development Director and Assistant City Administrator Emi Randall. “We would love to see this program used for redevelopment along the Dixie Highway corridor and in some of our residential communities where properties that are past their useful life could be redeveloped through this opportunity.”

Erlanger City Council recently made changes to the ordinance that created the program. Originally under the incentive program, a real estate owner with a qualifying residential or commercial property and a demolition proposal may be reimbursed with a grant for up to $10,000 or 10 percent of the post-demolition property value, whichever was less.

Under the enhanced program, a 100 percent reimbursement is available for the first $10,000 spent on demolition. If the cost is over $10,000 and increases up to $40,000, a 50 percent reimbursement is available for a maximum reimbursement of $25,000.

“The money is here,” Randall said. “We just want people to take advantage of it.”

The demolition grant program is another example of how the City of Erlanger works tirelessly to promote economic development, attract jobs and investment and improve the aesthetics of the community, said Mayor Jessica Fette.



“I encourage current Erlanger property owners as well as real estate investors, developers, business owners and others who may interested in investing in property to learn more about this innovative and exciting economic development program,” Mayor Fette said.



Click here for an application. For more information about applying for the incentive contact Director of Economic Development Randall at 859-727-7995 or emi.randall@cityoferlanger.com.