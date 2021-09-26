Enzweiler students get look at special aspect of homebuilding at Fischer Homes Design Center















The Enzweiler Building Institute’s curriculum ensures that every student in the program is exposed to the many different careers in construction. The institute has relationships with many local businesses in the construction trades to provide resources and educational tours.

One such partner is Fischer Homes, who welcomed students of the Enzweiler Building Institute to visit their Erlanger design center recently.

Fischer Homes Design Center Manager Kristie Patterson said, “We are thrilled to have opened our doors to our future trade partners. It’s exciting for us to show the possibilities that we do here at Fischer Homes and show the students how important our trade partners are to us. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with the Enzweiler Building Institute.”

During this visit, Fischer Homes design consultants shared the process of how they work with their clients on making selections for their future home.

The students learned about sales, design selections, estimating, architecture, permitting, and construction roles. The students also had the opportunity to assist in making the exterior color selections for two of the builder’s upcoming inventory homes in their Reserves of Parkside community in Alexandria.

Gary Harmon, a junior from Randall K. Cooper High School enjoyed the experience.

“I was amazed by how many choices people have to make when they build a house. I really liked seeing the CAD drawing and blueprint process.”

Vicki Berling, director of Professional Development at the Enzweiler Building Institute, facilitated the visit.

“We are so fortunate to have partners like Fischer Homes who help us expose our students to all aspects of the building industry. Kristie and her team did a great job walking us through the design process for new home builders.”

