Enjoy over 100 free family-friendly events as Great Outdoor Weekend returns Saturday and Sunday















Join thousands of Greater Cincinnati residents and visitors at the 18th annual Great Outdoor Weekend, the region’s largest outdoor events sampler. Presented each September by Green Umbrella in alignment with National Public Lands Day, Great Outdoor Weekend features over 100 free, family-friendly events and activities hosted by partnering organizations across the Greater Cincinnati region.

“This year we’re excited to bring the community together again for interactive events throughout the Great Outdoor Weekend,” says Rashida Manuel, Green Umbrella’s Director of Public Engagement, “It is a great way to experience the best of our region’s outdoor programming.”

Throughout the weekend of September 25 and 26, kids and adults of all ages can sample a wide range of the best outdoor recreation and nature awareness programs available across Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Paddle the Mill Creek or canoe the Little Miami River, learn outdoor survival skills, enjoy birdwatching, take a free 10-minute golf lesson, wake up with a Sunday morning rooftop yoga class, or venture out on a self-directed nature scavenger hunt.

Want to enjoy beautiful natural settings at your own pace? Bike, hike or explore the region’s 570+ miles of trails with the help of Tri-State Trails trail finder, or visit one of Green Umbrella’s Greenspace Gems, a collection of 40 natural areas picked by a team of conservation experts that help tell the story of the region’s biodiversity, including a special focus on geology, plant life and history.

Researchers continue to find that spending more time outdoors provides countless benefits to our mental and physical health. From reducing stress and anxiety, to increasing vitamin D, outdoor activities help improve self-esteem, ability to focus and quality of sleep – all things that are especially helpful as we continue to navigate life during the pandemic.

“Now more than ever, people are turning to trails and parks to be healthy–both physically and mentally. Tri-State Trails’ Trail Monitoring Program documented that trail usage was up 19% in 2020 compared to 2019 around the region,” said Wade Johnston, director of Tri-State Trails.

This free event is made possible thanks to the generous support of Cincinnati Wild Flower Preservation Society, Cincinnati Magazine, Great Parks of Hamilton County, Cincinnati Metro, Southwest Ohio Parent Magazine and others.

Learn more and find your adventure at greatoutdoorweekend.org.

Green Umbrella