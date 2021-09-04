Derek Petruskevich named assistant director of athletics for Northern Kentucky University















Northern Kentucky University has named Derek Petruskevich assistant athletic director for development.

Petruskevich brings more than eight years of experience in development, fundraising and revenue generation to NKU. He will step into the role on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

“We are excited to have Derek join the Norse family,” said Northern Kentucky director of athletics Ken Bothof. “His history of building relationships with donors will serve us well as we continue to grow our fundraising in support of all of our sports programs at NKU.”

Petruskevich, who most recently served as the business development director for the Heart Challenge with the American Heart Association, is no stranger to fundraising in intercollegiate athletics. He spent three years as the associate director of the SunDevil Club Annual Fund at Arizona State. In addition to prospecting and securing several major gifts, Petruskevich successfully increased philanthropic annual fund efforts for 13 SunDevil programs.

“It is great to be joining the Norse family,” Petruskevich said. “After meeting with staff in athletics and across campus, along with Go Norse Fund executive board members, you could feel how special the NKU community truly is. There is a great foundation of philanthropic support in place to set us up for success. We will strive to push the envelope at the unique intersection of college athletics, higher education and philanthropy.”

Prior to his time at Arizona State, Petruskevich also spent three years in various roles at Northern Arizona University, serving as executive director for Skyjacks, director of development – annual giving, interim director of special events & varsity club and interim director of ticketing. He also has professional experience with Texas State University Athletics, the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Southern Ohio Copperheads.

In his role at Northern Kentucky, Petruskevich will oversee all cultivation, stewardship and solicitation strategies for raising private support for Norse Athletics, including an emphasis on major gifts.

Northern Kentucky University Athletics