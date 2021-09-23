Dan Beard Council to celebrate completion of improvements to Union’s Camp Michaels Oct. 9















The Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America will celebrate the completion of the first major capital improvement campaign in Camp Michaels’ 75-year history on Saturday, October 9 at 10 a.m.

The event will be a celebration of the renovations at Camp Michaels as well as a dedication of Eagle’s Lodge located in Union. Community business leaders, Scouting families, volunteers and supporters of local Scouting are welcome to attend the event.

Camp Michaels, one of Dan Beard Council’s rustic Scout properties and the primary home for the National Youth Leadership Program (NYLT), has been welcoming Scouts from Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio since 1944. The camp creates a place where young people can learn what it takes to be a leader, better understand how to interact with the world around them and experience the wilderness in a way not available to most young people.

The newly developed Eagle’s Lodge that will be dedicated at the event is a 5,400 square foot multi-purpose lodge, with a great hall for large gatherings such as NYLT, with a fully equipped kitchen that can support functions that are both Scouting-related and community-focused, a first aid and administrative space, and modern bathrooms.

The Camp Michaels Dedication event will be a day full of Scouts in action. Alongside the dedication ceremony will be the Dan Beard Council Camporee — a fun camping experience that lets Scouts experience traditional Scouting activities in an outdoor setting. Hundreds of Scouts in the Scouts BSA program will be in attendance participating in Scouting activities such as tomahawk throwing, Scout skills and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to observe Scouts experiencing fun adventures with their friends, including character and leadership development, hands-on learning and levels of achievement.

For details on Camp Michaels Dedication and to RSVP, visit danbeard.org.

Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America