Dan Beard Council awards Aviation Exploring scholarship to Demossville native Bella Groh















The Boy Scouts of America’s National Aviation Exploring Committee has awarded Bella Groh, of Demossville, a $5,000 National Aviation Exploring Scholarship Award

Groh started Scouting several years ago when she heard about the Aviation Exploring program through the Young Eagles Program. She began attending meetings of Dan Beard Council’s Aviation Exploring Post 78, chartered by Sporty’s Aviation, where she was able to examine her interests with a wide variety of guest speakers who are professionals in their field.

The speakers and her leaders made an impact on Groh, who recently started at Purdue University as a freshman studying Astronautical Engineering. Aviation Exploring gave Groh a chance to connect with a broad spectrum of people from a variety of backgrounds in the Aviation field.

Exploring is a unique career exploration program for young men and women ages 10 – 20 that provides students with an opportunity to learn about a wide variety of career fields and network with professionals. They get hands-on experience to determine whether or not a particular career path is right for them.

The students develop valuable networking contacts with professionals working in selected career fields, and they get to know other youth with the same interests and aspirations. Exploring is the first step in identifying career possibilities while having fun in an exciting and informal environment.

The Boy Scouts of America’s National Aviation Exploring Committee awards individual scholarships between $5,000 and $10,000 annually to recognize excellence in the field of aviation. The sponsors that provide the scholarships are committed to aviation’s future leadership.

Any Explorer that applies must show they can successfully complete the aviation career educational activity for which they are requesting scholarship funds, and show their involvement in life skills, citizenship, leadership and character education experiences that add to the quality of life.

