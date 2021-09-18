Covington seeking community development leader to run ‘island of misfit toys’; deadline to apply Sept. 30















Covington is looking for a community development leader to replace Ken Smith in running the City department jokingly referred to as “the island of misfit toys.”

Smith – recently named Covington’s city manager – came to City Hall in April 2018 as head of the newly reorganized Neighborhood Services Department, whose nickname is tribute to its seemingly unrelated five divisions:

• Solid Waste and Recycling.

• Parks & Recreation.

• Code Enforcement (whose inspectors protect the health and safety of residents from property hazards).

• Federal grants/housing assistance.

• Housing Choice Voucher program.

But that narrative is misplaced, Smith said. The disparate divisions and programs in the department are all dedicated to improving the physical appearance of Covington’s neighborhoods and protecting and enhancing the quality of life of its residents and visitors.

“It’s a great department because you can see a direct impact on people’s lives,” Smith said. “I call it ‘the people department’ because it manages services that represent some of the core aspects of everyday life: Helping people find affordable places to live, making sure apartments are safe, protecting neighbors from health hazards, providing recreation, and making sure trash is picked up.”

Interested parties can apply online at www.paycomonline.net. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 30.

Applicants should have a college degree and five years’ experience, including three years in a managerial role.

Smith said the best applicants should be able to juggle a lot of issues, be able to supervise a wide range of managers and employees, be interested in community development, and be familiar with and committed to the City of Covington.

In addition to the basic operations of the Neighborhood Services’ five divisions, the director also oversees programs that include the Read Ready Covington early literacy initiative, the Neighborhood Grant program, the City-owned Real Estate Program, Rental Licenses, temporary housing regulations, and lead-based paint hazard reduction.

“There’s a lot going on in Neighborhood Services, but you have a good team full of professionals committed to their work,” Smith said. “If you want to make a difference in Covington, this is a good opportunity.”

City of Covington