Covington schools increasing substitute teachers pay from $135 to $200 a day to fill demand















To attract more substitute teachers to Covington Independent Public Schools, the district is increasing the daily rate for the instructors from $135 a day to $200 a day.

By a 5-0 vote, the Covington Board of Education approved the new rate at its recent board meeting.

“Much like many school districts, Covington is struggling to find substitute teachers as protocols call for employees to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19,” said Ken Kippenbrock, executive director of Human Resources. “We have not had sufficient substitute teacher coverage. With the board of education raising the pay for this school year to $200, we hope to attract more subs.”

Covington Superintendent Alvin Garrison said finding qualified substitute teachers has been a challenge in recent years and has only gotten worse during the pandemic. He is hoping the salary increase will entice more people who are looking to become educators, as well retired teachers and counselors. Now other staffers and administrators have been filling in when substitutes are needed.

“Throughout the district, we have had teachers out because they’ve tested positive, been exposed or symptomatic or their own children have had to quarantine,” Garrison said.

“We simply do not have enough subs.”

Substitute teachers can be employed part-time or full time or work on an as-needed basis. To qualify, substitutes must have 64 college credit hours, hold a teaching certificate in any area, hold a Kentucky substitute teacher certificate or be eligible for Emergency Substitute Certification.

To apply for jobs, please visit the district website.