COVID Stops Here campaign celebrates over 200 business with 70 percent or higher vaccination rates















In an effort to encourage vaccinations across the state and celebrate businesses that are leading the way in the fight against the coronavirus, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce launched a campaign that recognizes workplaces with a 70% vaccination rate or higher.

Since the start of the campaign in early August, COVID Stops Here has recognized more than 200 businesses across Kentucky. The COVID Stops Here recognition includes designations including Bronze- over 70% vaccination rate, Silver – over 80% vaccination rate, Gold- over 90% vaccination rate, and Platinum- 100% vaccination rate. The majority of business participating in the campaign are above 90% vaccinated, with 163 out of 220 being at Gold or Platinum level as of August 30th.

Visit www.kychamber.com to learn more and see the list of companies that have joined the COVID Stops Here campaign.

As the number of businesses participating in the campaign continues to grow, the Kentucky Chamber has released a sweepstakes series that is open to the employees of businesses with a 90% vaccination rate or higher.

The COVID Stops Here Sweepstakes series began last week with the first prize being two tickets to Railbird Music Festival. Throughout the campaign, the Kentucky Chamber will announce new prizes each week, and details and entry forms will be sent to participating businesses with over 90% vaccination rate to send to their employees.

Employees of these companies will be given the chance to win tickets to University of Kentucky and University of Louisville football games, and multiple Louisville Football Club games. Additional prizes include bourbon from many distilleries like Woodford Reserve, New Riff Distillery, and Four Roses, and gift packages from over a dozen breweries across the state.

“The COVID Stops Here campaign gives the Kentucky Chamber a chance to thank employers and employees for their tireless leadership during the coronavirus and for doing their part to promote vaccinations in their workplace. The vaccine is the one thing we know will stop this virus and it is critical we ensure the safety of all Kentuckians,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “We also want to thank our partners that have donated prizes to the COVID Stops Here Sweepstakes and recognize their commitment to encourage vaccinations.”

To help employers educate their employees and encourage more vaccinations in their workplace, the Kentucky Chamber and Kentucky Society of Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) hosted a webinar with medical professionals across the state for a discussion on the safety of the vaccine, debunking myths, and urging its importance.

Video of the Kentucky Chamber webinar, Debunking the Myths about the COVID-19 Vaccine with Kentucky Medical Professionals, is available below:

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce