CovCath’s winning streak against local teams could be in jeopardy in Friday’s game at Beechwood

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Five years ago, Covington Catholic lost to Ryle, 31-13, in the first week of the 2016 football season. The Colonels have won 36 straight games against Northern Kentucky teams since then, but that streak could be in jeopardy Friday when they visit Beechwood.
CovCath has won the last six games between the two teams, but Beechwood is off to a fantastic start this season. The Tigers won their first four games by an average margin of 40.2 points behind an offense that’s averaging 419 yards per game and a defense that’s allowing only 109.
Beechwood’s fifth-year senior quarterback Cameron Hergott has played a major role in the team’s successful start.
Operating behind a veteran offensive line, he has completed 38 of 55 passes for 770 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 491 yards and seven TDs.
The Tigers’ defensive unit held their first three opponents scoreless before giving up 21 points in a win over Simon Kenton last week. Defensive tackle Xavier Campbell had three quarterback sacks in that game and has eight on the season.
CovCath (2-2) is coming off its best defensive game of the season.
In a 24-8 win over Dixie Heights last Friday, the Colonels allowed 148 total yards and had three take-aways. CovCath junior linebacker Aiden Jones made eight tackles and returned a fumble 36 yards that set up a field goal.
CovCath is averaging 183 yards rushing and 94 yards passing on offense. How well the Colonels move the ball against Beechwood’s hard-charging defense will be a major factor in Friday’s game.
The other big game on Friday’s schedule is Ryle at Highlands. Both teams have a 3-1 record and are averaging more than 350 yards per game with young quarterbacks running the offense.
Ryle sophomore Logan Verax has 646 yards passing and 137 rushing in four games. After sitting out his team’s season opener, Highlands junior Charlie Noon has 696 yards passing and 343 rushing in three games.
Noon will be going up against a Ryle defense that’s given up 220 yards per game. The Raiders have a pair of senior linebackers — Jackson Belk and Gabe Savage — who are both averaging 10 tackles per game.
High school football schedule
THURSDAY
Cincinnati College Prep Academy (2-2) at Newport (1-3), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Covington Catholic (2-2) at Beechwood (4-0), 7:30 p.m.
Ryle (3-1) at Highlands (3-1), 7 p.m.
Boone County (2-2) at Walton-Verona (2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Gallatin County (0-2) at Bellevue (0-4), 7:30 p.m.
Lloyd (2-2) at Brossart (4-0), 7 p.m.
Ludlow (1-2) at Carroll County (1-3), 7 p.m.
Campbell County (1-3) at Conner (2-2), 7 p.m.
Scott (2-2) at Grant County (0-4), 7:30 p.m.
Holy Cross (1-3) at Newport Central Catholic (2-2), 7 p.m.
Dayton (2-2) at Lexington Sayre (3-0), 7 p.m.