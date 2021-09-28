Cooper golfers post top four scores in Region 7 girls tournament to capture team title once again















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Cooper girls golf team won its second consecutive Region 7 championship by doing what worked the first time.

Just like last year, Cooper golfers posted the top four scores on the leader board in Monday’s 18-hole tournament at Lassing Pointe and finished on top in the team standings with a 322 total that was 33 strokes better than runner-up Notre Dame.

Cooper freshman Reagan Ramage took home the medalist trophy once again by shooting 3-over-par 74. The teammates listed behind her on the leader board were sophomores Eva Maley (79) and Kendall Brissey (84) and senior Jalena Hardcorn (85). The team’s fifth golfer was Skylar Anderson (94).

The Jaguars will make a return trip to the 36-hole state tournament to be played Tuesday and Wednesday at Bowling Green Country Club along with seven individual state qualifiers from Region 7.

Notre Dame senior Clare Hooper, who tied for fourth place in the region tournament with an 85, heads the list of state qualifiers.

The others who earned state tournament berths are Didi Jiradamkerng, Hannah Rice and Natalie Lovell of Notre Dame, Brooklyn Callioni of Villa Madonna, Grace Ramey of Beechwood and Jenna Day of Simon Kenton.

At last year’s state tournament, Cooper placed fifth in the team standings and Ramage tied for 21st in the individual standings.

Owen County won the Region 8 girls golf tournament on Monday at Pendleton Hills Country Club with Highlands third and Brossart fifth in the team scoring.

Grant County senior Emma Lallei shot an 82 and won a playoff for medalist honors. The tournament’s individual state qualifiers included Highlands senior KJ Toole and Brossart freshman Emma Laker, who placed fourth and fifth on the leader board.

Toole shot an 85 to earn a return trip to the state tournament. Laker carded an 88 to qualify for the season finale.

REGION 7 GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT

Top 5 teams – Cooper 322, Notre Dame 355, St. Henry 414, Ryle 420, Beechwood 425.

Top 10 individuals – Reagan Ramage (Cooper) 74, Eva Maley (Cooper) 79, Kendall Brissey (Cooper) 84, Jalena Hardcorn (Cooper) 85, Clare Hooper (Notre Dame) 85, Didi Jiradamkerng (Notre Dame) 86, Brooklyn Callioni (Villa Madonna) 87, Grace Ramey (Beechwood) 88, Jenna Day (Simon Kenton) 91, Hannah Rice (Notre Dame) 91.

REGION 8 GIRLS GOLF TOURNAMENT

Top 5 teams – Owen County 348, Grant County 388, Highlands 420, Brossart 425, Nicholas County 434.

Top 5 individuals – Emma Lallei (Grant) 82, Lilly Baumann (Owen) 82, Andie Baumann 84, KJ Toole (Highlands) 85, Emma Laker (Brossart) 88.