Chamber presents NKY Community Award to retired attorney Phil Schworer, a tireless volunteer















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce honored Phil Schworer on Thursday with the NKY Community Award, sponsored by Central Bank.

NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper presented Schworer, who recently retired as an attorney at Frost Brown Todd, the award during Business After Hours, a networking event that focuses on bringing together members and future members of the NKY Chamber to develop professional relationships.

Schworer served the Northern Kentucky community both as a volunteer on various boards and as an attorney in the Florence office of Frost Brown Todd, where he specialized in environmental law.

Schworer was a long-time volunteer for the NKY Chamber, serving on the Board of Directors for six years, and, most recently, as a member of the finance committee. He led the NKY Chamber’s Total Resource Campaign, served as Treasurer of the Board and was a leading voice for the business community regarding environmental issues.

“We are proud to present Phil Schworer with the NKY Community Award,” Cooper said. “For several years, Phil has supported the NKY Chamber’s mission and initiatives as a member of the board while also serving on several committees. Many don’t realize it, but Phil’s efforts behind the scenes helped Northern Kentucky get rid of the ‘Reformulated Gas Requirement,’ which saves our community millions of dollars each year. We are pleased to honor his work and wish him well in retirement.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by Central Bank, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.