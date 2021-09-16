Chamber names Tami Wilson vice president/public affairs, to lead advocacy efforts and strategy















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has named Tami Wilson its new Vice President of Public Affairs. She will start October 25.

“We are pleased to welcome Tami to the NKY Chamber team and excited to have her lead our advocacy efforts on behalf of our membership,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Her vast experience, extensive network, impressive credentials and proven ability to foster meaningful relationships make her the perfect fit for the role. She will be an asset to our organization and the business community.”

As Vice President of Public Affairs, Wilson will be responsible for leading local, state and federal advocacy efforts and strategy on behalf of the NKY Chamber. She will also work to assist the Chamber’s 1,600-plus member companies in a variety of areas.

“I’m very excited to begin this new adventure with the Northern Kentucky Chamber,” said Wilson. “I’m eager to get to work on advocating for the members of the Northern Kentucky business community.”

Wilson, who most recently served as the Volunteer Coordinator for Life Learning Center in Covington and is the former District Director for retired U.S. Congressman Geoff Davis, brings a network of relationships and deep community roots to the organization. She has served on the Boone County Intellectual Disabilities Tax Advisory Board, appointed by Judge Executive Gary Moore, the NKY Community Action Commission Board, and the Site Based Decision Making Council at Cooper High School in Boone County, in addition to assisting with the campaigns of several NKY legislators.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work with Tami,” said Alecia Webb-Edgington, CEO of Life Learning Center, her most recent employer. “Her energy and enthusiasm are contagious. We look forward to continued collaboration with her in this new role.”

Kentucky State Senator John Schickel, chairman of the NKY Legislative Caucus, has worked with Tami for years on the campaign side. “Her relationships with our caucus members couldn’t be better. I look forward to working with her in her new capacity with the NKY Chamber.”

Wilson is a graduate of Dixie Heights High School and Eastern Kentucky University. She and her husband, Marc, live in Florence and have three adult daughters.

