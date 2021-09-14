Business briefs: Beacon, TriHealth partnership; expanded locations, plant-based pizzas, more















Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and TriHealth have formed a partnership to provide seamless care for patients — from minor injuries to major surgeries — in the region.

“This is an innovative partnership that will be a model nationally for how independent physician groups can partner with health systems,” said Beacon CEO Andy Blankemeyer.

Beacon provides expert care to high school, college and professional athletes throughout Cincinnati.

The partnership will include combining existing orthopedic ambulatory surgery centers, creating a highly coordinated and specialized team of physicians with office locations across the region, and working together on the full range of musculoskeletal services.

“Through this partnership, we can provide patients more convenient access to the precise care they require,” said Dr. Pete Cha, President of Beacon.

Tri-State Running adds new location

Tri-State Running Company will open its third location in Florence this week.

The one-stop running and walking store specializes in athletic shoe, apparel and accessories and also trains runners for marathons.

Its other locations are in Edgewood and in Mariemont, OH.

New McAlisters open in Florence

McAlister’s Deli has opened a new location in Florence on Houston Road.

Guests can dine-in or order for delivery or pick-up. McAlisters is a fast casual restaurant known for sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads and deserts.

LaRosa’s introduces plant-based, tasty pizza

LaRosa’s has introduced plant-based pizza toppings for its pepperoni, italian sausage, meatless chicken and vegan cheese pizzas to all 66 of its restaurants.

President Mark LaRosa said it took some time to “get (the taste) right” and to make the products visually appealing as well.

King of Kentucky bourbon releases fourth edition

King of Kentucky will hit the shelves this month with its fourth release, offering 2,700 bottles with a suggested retail price of $249.85. It is a 14-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon.