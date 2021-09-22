Brent Cooper: Vaccine/testing mandates; vote on infrastructure, Hispanic heritage, women’s summit

PENDING VACCINE/TESTING MANDATES
I was in Washington, DC last week meeting with fellow chamber presidents from around the country, and much of the discussion focused on how businesses will continue to be the enforcers of many government regulations. We will continue to provide updates on the constantly changing landscape. We’ll also be advocating on the final rulings and regulations. Please continue to share your concerns and suggestions.
In an effort to continue keeping our members apprised on the latest, a special thank you to DBL Law Partners Nick Birkenhauer and Katie Tranter who shared information on COVID-19, leave benefits, work classification, Kentucky re-entry and unemployment contributions during a webinar last week. Click here to watch the HR 100 webinar.
CONGRESSIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE VOTE
As many of you heard last week during the Eggs N’ Issues program with the three county judges, the State of NKY is strong. However, our infrastructure needs are vast. We need more federal funding to manage our region’s growing economy. Congress is scheduled to take a critical vote next week to support the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act the U.S. Senate passed several weeks ago with 69 votes. I hope you will consider reaching out to Congressman Thomas Massie to ask for his support on this bill. Click here for a sample letter to the Congressman.
I found this Myth vs Fact sheet created by Republican U.S. Senator Cassidy to be very helpful in understanding the bill.
CELEBRATING HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH
Celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 annually, National Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes “the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America.” To celebrate the occasion, we at the NKY Chamber, are proud to recognize some of the many Hispanic business owners, community leaders and citizens whose contributions continue to make our region a great place to live, work and play. In so doing, their efforts further advance our efforts to grow, attract and retain world-class talent, improve our economy and ensure we bolster an inclusive business community where all can thrive.
We hope you take some time to read these profiles of your fellow business leaders across our region. Click here to read.
WOMEN’S INITIATIVE REGIONAL SUMMIT
I’m really excited about this year’s line-up of outstanding speakers for the Women’s Initiative Sixth Annual Regional Summit, sponsored by PNC. This year’s theme of “Emerging Into an Empowered Future,” is going to be an unique event designed for women of all career stages to Connect, Grow and Achieve. I hope you will consider joining us again for this event, I’m sure it will sell out quickly. Click here to register.
Brent Cooper is president and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber. Reach him at bcooper@nkychamber.com.