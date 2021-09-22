Beyond the Curb returns Oct. 3 with insider’s look at Covington’s Old Seminary Square, West Side















Beyond the Curb, Northern Kentucky’s popular home tour will offer an insider’s look at properties in Covington’s Old Seminary Square and West Side neighborhoods on Sunday, October 3 from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. NKyTribune readers get exclusive savings by using the promotional code “Tribune” when purchasing tickets.

During 2020 and the first part of 2021, the Catalytic Fund, the host of Beyond the Curb, switched from in-person tours to a video series of more than 30 episodes. President and CEO Jeanne Schroer says they are ready to welcome guests back in person.

“With our COVID safety guidelines in place to protect everyone, we look forward to starting these tours again. So many people are eager to explore the river cities with us,” Schroer said.

The one-day, self-guided tour features 13 properties, including historic homes, artsy renovations and modern apartments. As always, the tour stops include an intriguing mix of completed and in-progress projects that offer ideas and inspiration for anyone interested in architecture, interior design and the urban lifestyle.

Early bird tickets are $15 and are available online at www.BeyondTheCurb.org until Saturday, October 2. Use the promotional code “Tribune” to save on early bird tickets. Tickets will also be available for purchase for $20 on the day of the tour, either online or at the registration area at OKOTA Wedding Design, 266 W. Pike St. in Covington.

Tickets include admission to exclusive, behind-the-scenes tours of 13 interesting properties, entry to win the “All Things Covington” raffle basket and free parking at nearby locations. All ticket holders must start their tour at OKOTA Wedding Design, where they will receive their wristband, tour booklet and gift.

Covington’s West Side and Old Seminary Square neighborhoods offer an intriguing blend of old and new. On the tour, guests will stroll down tree-lined streets, coming upon community gardens and charming little parks. One-of-a-kind eateries and stunning public art also contribute to the vibrancy of this area.

The tour is presented by Comey & Shepherd Realtors and the Catalytic Fund. For more information and to preview the featured properties, please visit www.BeyondTheCurb.org.

The Catalytic Fund