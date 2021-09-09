Beshear announces record positivity rate for COVID — 14.17%; 4,468 new cases Wednesday and 30 deaths















Kentucky’s testing positive for COVID-19 rose above 14% for the first time Wednesday.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,468 cases of the virus, confirmed 30 more deaths, and said a record number were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The positivity rate was at 14.17%, rising from 13.74% on Tuesday.

Beshear made his announcement in a short video on social media.

A total of 2,424 were hospitalized with the virus, up 71 from Tuesday, while 674 are in intensive care and 431 are on ventilators.

Beshear said just over 90% of the state’s ICU beds are filled with only 151 available throughout the state. Numbers showed 71% of inpatient beds are full with 3,907 remaining open statewide.

Kenton County reported 97 new cases Wednesday, Boone County 61 and Campbell County 58.

The state has roughly six times more COVID-19 cases now than Labor Day last year, according to data.

Lawmakers completed the second day of a special session that is dealing with COVID-19 issues.

