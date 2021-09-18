Behringer-Crawford Museum free Sunday with downloaded ticket from Smithsonian Museum Day















Behringer-Crawford Museum will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Sunday as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day celebration.

The event, which the Smithsonian bills as an “annual celebration of boundless curiosity,” allows museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day.

Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors, according to the Smithsonian: “It acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities. It represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion.”

Museum Day tickets are available for download at Smithsonianmag.com/MuseumDay. Once there, click on “Get a Ticket,” then enter “Behringer-Crawford Museum” in the “Find a Museum” box.

Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at BCM between 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday. One ticket is permitted per email address.