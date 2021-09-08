Beaumont Building Group is People’s Choice at Homefest’s Sanctuary Village; virtual tour available















The votes are in.

And the winner is The Haven by Beaumont Building Group in the People’s Choice survey at HomeFest Sanctuary Village.

Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky complimented this year’s participants.

“We are all extremely impressed with the innovation, creativity and inspiration our HomeFest builders, designers, and decorators bring to the community each year we hold this special event. In our hearts, each HomeFest home is our favorite home as they all are perfect homes for members of our community right here in Northern Kentucky.

“Each year we encourage visitors to our event to vote on their favorite “People’s Choice” award home and we are so pleased to present this award to Beaumont Homes. We congratulate owner Chris Cook and the entire team at Beaumont Homes for bringing this special home to our community.

“We know the owners will also take pride in knowing that their home is something special to call home for years to come. Well done Beaumont Homes on your first HomeFest entry. We are excited to see what outstanding creations you bring to our community in the future.”



You can still explore each of the six beautiful HomeFest Sanctuary homes online by purchasing a virtual tour ticket for just $10 at www.homefestnky.com.

Virtual tour ticket includes interactive 3D tours, inspiring photography, and unlimited, forever access to the website so you can visit as often as you like and at your own pace.