BCM to host performance of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ Sept. 26















What happens when feuding fairies meddle in the love lives of human couples?

Find out when the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company performs A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Behringer-Crawford Museum on Sunday, September 26.

Comical adventures, mistaken identities, and a silly play-within-a-play result when Nick Bottom and the Mechanicals hilariously attempt to rehearse and perform a play for the Duke’s wedding.

In this classic comedy by William Shakespeare, a happy ending is guaranteed for both sprites and mortals alike.

The performance, presented by Rosemary and Mark Schlachter, will take place in the museum’s outdoor amphitheater in Devou Park at 3 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Reservations are requested by calling 859-491-4003.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m., with water, soft drinks, and light refreshments available for purchase.

Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the performance will move inside.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is a professional resident ensemble theatre company dedicated to bringing Shakespeare and the classics to life.

For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.