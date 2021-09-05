A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center accepting applications for fall art, cooking and yoga classes

Sep 5th, 2021 · 0 Comment

(Photo from Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center)

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is now accepting students for Fall 2021 art, cooking, and yoga classes.

Students can choose between multi-week classes or one-time workshops. During the session, visitors can choose from over 100 classes and workshops including:

Street Art: Students will discover the history of street art by exploring the works of iconic street artists like Keith Haring and Banksy, and learn key processes such as stenciling, wheat-pasting, and mural design. Open to students ages 12-15.

Taste of Maryland Series: Join Chef Candice as she leads the class through the seaside cuisine of her home state. Students will learn to prepare a delicious meal during each class using classic Maryland ingredients.

Beginner Drawing: Learn the basics of drawing by studying the masters and drawing from life. This class is a building block for all mediums.

Visit www.bakerhunt.org for a full listing of classes and registration.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center


