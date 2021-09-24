‘Bagel Man’ John Marx joins The Point/Arc’s Point-Perk coffee shop as new general manager















By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

For 50-plus years he was known as The Bagel Man.

Now, John Marx is the Coffee Man – he was named general manager of The Point/Arc’s Point-Perk by Judi Gerding, President of the non-profit organization.

A native of Chicago, Marx owned and operated Marx Hot Bagels on Kenwood Road, Cincinnati.

“Looking for an experienced restaurant manager, we not only found John as owner and operator of Marx Hot Bagels for over 50 years, and,” said Gerding, “he’s still well connected in the industry and community.”

“I worked at Kroger at Eighth and State Streets and then at various local bakeries,” he said. “In 1970, I took over Bagels USA when it went in receivership.”

He turned Marx Hot Bagels into a local institution. During the 1971 Fall Festival, he represented the state of Ohio by making bagels for the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

“I’ve always liked challenges,” he said, “and enjoy helping people.”

His brother – David – passed in 1961 at 18 months of age.

“That passing really hit me,” he said, “and I’ve tried to help others ever since.”

At The Point-Perk – located at 104 W. Pike Street in Covington – Marx will oversee the day-to-day operations of the coffee shop.

“My goal,” he said, “is to make it profitable by offering a variety of different breakfast products and adding a few lunch items for people on the go – and, at the same time helping people who are challenged.”

The Point-Perk is one of four social enterprises established by the organization. The Point Apparel Company, The Point Commercial Laundry and The Point Commercial Cleaning Company are the other enterprises.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.