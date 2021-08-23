ZEISS Vision Care in Hebron unveils 3D virtual tour and drone video of its new facility in Hebron















ZEISS Vision Care released a 360-degree virtual tour and industry-leading drone video of the company’s new Customer Experience Center and laboratory at its headquarters in Northern Kentucky, offering eyecare professionals and others the opportunity to discover the first-of-its-kind facility from the comfort of their phone or PC.

The virtual tour, which is now available to the public online, gives guests a glimpse into the past, present and future of the ZEISS’ optical lens innovations. Website visitors can use their mouse or keyboard to navigate through the browser-based experience, clicking on different “hot spots” to learn more about the various components of the facility.

The three-minute drone video is a riveting tour-de-force, seamlessly combining footage of the Customer Experience Center together with a behind-the-scenes acrobatic journey through ZEISS’ newest state-of-the-art lab, with no visual breaks in the action. The video starts with showing a customer entering the store for an eye exam, then illustrating how lenses are created, packed, and shipped.

“While we welcome eyecare professionals to come visit our Northern Kentucky headquarters, we also understand that not everybody will be able to travel to see the facility in person. Because of this, we’ve created our first-ever 3D virtual tour and comprehensive drone video that shows our guests what the ZEISS Vision Care experience is all about,” said Jens Boy, President of ZEISS Vision Care North America. “We hope both eyecare professionals and others will come away having learned more about our advanced lens manufacturing processes and vision for the optical practice of the future.”

These visual assets include in-depth information about ZEISS’ industry-leading, paperless optical laboratory, allowing viewers the chance to follow the complete manufacturing process from initial order to product shipment. The virtual journey also provides a look at the patient experience, including the consultation and comprehensive eye exam. Other hot spots give an overview of ZEISS’ unique heritage and the company’s other business units.

Eyecare professionals and others can access the 360-degree virtual tour here and watch the drone footage at the ZEISS Vision Care US YouTube channel.

