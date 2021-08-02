Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory working with 18 students in summer research program















Wood Hudson’s virtual summer Undergraduate Research and Education Program (UREP) is in full swing. Eighteen students, four scientists (Dr. Larry Douglass, Dr. Ron Snyder, Professor Diane Gilb, and Dr. Julia Carter), and numerous guest speakers are working through the 14-week program, which is running from May 10 to August 11.

Students are spending their Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays together (online) studying cancer biology, presenting chapters from the textbook Principles of Cancer Biology, and listening to guest speakers who are selected from the Wood Hudson Board of Trustees and other collaborators.

They are viewing virtual demonstrations of research techniques and presenting journal articles for discussion.

For their final projects, each student will design an experiment that addresses a Provocative Question from the National Institute of Health, National Cancer Institute. They will present written and oral reports on their projects.

This challenging program gives students the opportunity to learn and to think critically, and it prepares them to go far in careers in health and scientific research.



Wood Hudson has provided UREP since 1982 and has trained nearly 350 students in the cancer research field. UREP serves men (46%) and women (54%). 42% of UREP students have gone on to become scientists or educators. 51% of UREP students have chosen medicine or healthcare.

The research experience gives helps in their studies, as well as when they apply to medical school, graduate school, or other advanced programs.

Wood Hudson is providing a critical experience to a rising generation of doctors and scientists, as they go forward in the fight against cancer and provide health care to communities near and far.

UREP students are paid for their time, and each student earns approximately $2,800 during the summer program.

Make a donation HERE for this important summer program for students.

UREP is also funded through grants from PNC Charitable Trusts, the R.C. Durr Foundation, and the ChemED Foundation.