Who Spiked the Symphony? KSO murders the classics again at two performances next weekend















The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra continues its 27th summer series in Devou and Tower Parks with an authentic re-creation of the music of Spike Jones in “Who Spiked the Symphony 3?”

In the 1940s and 50s, percussionist Spike Jones and his City Slickers were heard on the radio, recordings, on tour, and eventually on their own television show.

The cast were all great studio musicians and zany comics. No music escaped Spike’s parodies — pop, jazz, country and classical music.

New Orleans percussionist/entertainer Carl Mack owns and performs on Spikes’ original tuned cowbells, along with car horns and kooky instruments, as KSO musicians and performers mock opera (Pagliacci), historical figures (Hitler), sporting events (car and horse races) and songs with wacky antics (“The Man On the Flying Trapeze,” “Charlestono Mio”) that are fun for the whole family (especially grandparents).

“The KSO believes that accurately performing nostalgic music of various genres

is important to preserving generations and eras of culture and history in a way that makes the past come alive for audiences who have never heard such music. Ragtime, Vaudeville, Swing, R&B, Latin jazz and Disco are but some of the musical styles the KSO regularly explores with its talented professional musicians, while offering truly unique concert experiences,” said KSO Music Director James Cassidy.

The KSO is the only Symphony which authentically recreates Spike Jones’ original works live. In 2003, the KSO, with the help of Spike Jones Jr., KSO arranger Terry LaBolt and Carl Mack, reconstituted, from extant music, recordings and videos, a number of Spike Jones’ original hits and outrageous parodies including “Cocktails for Two,” “Pal-Yat-Chee,”and “Der Fuhrer’s Face.”

These KSO performances are authorized by the Trust and Family of Spike Jones.

Join the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Saturday at 7:30 p.m. — August 7, in Devou Park in Covington and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. — August 8, at Tower Park in Fort Thomas.

Concessions are available in Covington as is the TANK Shuttle from Covington Catholic starting at 6 p.m.

Food trucks will be on-site in Ft. Thomas.

Bring blankets, picnics or lawn chairs.

For more information, registration (for weather updates) and directions, visit the KSO at www.kyso.org or call (859) 431-6216. $5 (per person) suggested donation.

Free parking in both Devou and Tower Parks.

Sunday’s 7:30 p.m. performance will be live-streamed. Go to kyso.org for the free link.